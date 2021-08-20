Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTKB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

