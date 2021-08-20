Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.23 million, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Cytosorbents Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

