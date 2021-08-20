D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $93.24 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.