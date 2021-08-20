DA Davidson Comments on Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lumentum in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 22.80%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $79,327,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $6,918,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 26.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 472.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 110,176.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

