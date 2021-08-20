Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSKIF opened at $44.55 on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17.

Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, August 30th. The 1.20000004 split was announced on Monday, August 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

