Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 2,237 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.16.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

