Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 38,150 Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,633,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,985,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,936,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,686,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTE opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

