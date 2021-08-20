Dakota Wealth Management Has $556,000 Stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,937,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:KINZ opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.