Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $310,000 Investment in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in TechTarget by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 122.78 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.