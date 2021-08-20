Dakota Wealth Management Sells 12,850 Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,491,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

