Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded by Nomura Instinet to Neutral

Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 51.78% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

