Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $13.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVDCF. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 1,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

