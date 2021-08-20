DeGate (DG) Trading Up 37.6% Over Last Week

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. DeGate has a total market cap of $34.02 million and $311,798.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00137824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,294.58 or 0.99913652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.35 or 0.00925502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.99 or 0.06669913 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

