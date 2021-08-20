Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €116.60 ($137.18) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.83. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

