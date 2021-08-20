Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases Shares of 500 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

