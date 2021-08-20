Delta Asset Management LLC TN Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $20,811,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in EOG Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 26.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 50,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

