Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 446,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,870. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.17 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.11. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.