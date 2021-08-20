Desjardins Boosts Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SISXF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23. Savaria has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

