Desjardins Raises Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SISXF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS SISXF opened at $15.93 on Monday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

