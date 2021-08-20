Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Posts Earnings Results

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DESP opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

