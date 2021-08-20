Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 4,138

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,802 ($49.67) to GBX 4,138 ($54.06) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUTR. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 3,840 ($50.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,333.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 59.26.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total value of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

