Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €9.45 ($11.12). Deutsche Pfandbriefbank shares last traded at €9.43 ($11.09), with a volume of 333,866 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBB shares. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.85.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

