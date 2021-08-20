Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €26.00 ($30.59) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.64 ($26.63).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €18.57 ($21.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.92. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

