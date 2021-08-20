Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on DWHHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWHHF stock remained flat at $$61.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.31. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.38.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.