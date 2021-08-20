Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

DRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.22.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $137,095.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,095.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 801,509 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $13,451,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

