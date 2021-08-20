DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE DKS opened at $105.03 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $112.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $3,309,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.