DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.
NYSE DKS opened at $105.03 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $112.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.
In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $3,309,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
