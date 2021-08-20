DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

