Digitex Hits Market Capitalization of $3.92 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Digitex has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $2.01 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.10 or 0.00821306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048603 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

