Digiwage (WAGE) 1-Day Volume Hits $76.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $38,920.41 and approximately $76.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.