Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading Down 2%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN)’s share price dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 21,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 19,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HJEN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,600,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

