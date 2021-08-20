Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPIN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 446.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $61.51 on Friday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78.

