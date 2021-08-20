Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Insider Alex Baldock Sells 251,575 Shares

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) insider Alex Baldock sold 251,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £352,205 ($460,158.09).

Alex Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Alex Baldock sold 314,521 shares of Dixons Carphone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £367,989.57 ($480,780.73).

Shares of LON:DC opened at GBX 140.90 ($1.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Dixons Carphone plc has a 1-year low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.20 ($2.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. Dixons Carphone’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

