Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80.

Dollarama stock traded up C$1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$60.47. 249,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$45.42 and a 52-week high of C$60.54.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

