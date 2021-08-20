Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Trimmed by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,529. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

