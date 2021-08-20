Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

