Donut Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Donut has a market capitalization of $944,496.63 and approximately $828,770.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00142290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00148529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,703.84 or 0.99977507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.00923038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.72 or 0.06675005 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

