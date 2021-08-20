DopeCoin (DOPE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,183.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $400,720.45 and approximately $13,183.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00369773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

