Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

