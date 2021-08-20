Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 123.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $545.00. The stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.31.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.