Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.56. 86,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,689,518. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

