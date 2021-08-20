Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,084 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roche in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 67.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after buying an additional 1,030,442 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 10.8% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Roche by 11.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Roche by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHHBY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of Roche stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $50.76. 1,049,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $346.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

