Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,243 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $57.28. 293,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,227,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

