Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 238,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,686,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

