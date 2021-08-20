Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $172.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $174.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.74.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

