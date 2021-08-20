DPRating (RATING) Price Reaches $0.0005

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, DPRating has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $42,758.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00836814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048950 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

