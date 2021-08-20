Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

