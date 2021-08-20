Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,327 ($17.34). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,323 ($17.29), with a volume of 88,693 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLM. Barclays boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

The company has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,361.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

