Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 2,053 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 79.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $60,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 397,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,058,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 95,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS opened at $357.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.75.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.