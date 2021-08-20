Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 55,475 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 500.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,475 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

JHG stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

