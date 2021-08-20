Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.86 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $287.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

